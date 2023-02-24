Winter weather delays, cancellations, and closures for Friday, Feb. 24

Updated 2/24/23 at 5:30am.

While much of the heavier snow and sleet have passed, icy and cold conditions are still causing delays, cancellations, and closures across the KLCC listening area. Revisit this page for updates throughout today.

Note that some statuses may change several times, depending on weather and road conditions.

Oregonians are advised to call 511 or visit tripcheck.com for the latest road reports.

STATE:

State Building Closures - Portland/Salem, Ore.: State offices in Portland-metro are closed Thursday 2/23/2023 and Friday 2/24/2023. Salem-metro open regular hours. This notice does NOT cover courts or legislative offices. Visit www.oregon.gov/das for more info.

COUNTIES / REGIONAL:

Oregon Cascades West COG: 2 Hours Late. Toledo Office will be on a two-hour delay. All coastal meal site locations will be closed. Albany and Corvallis offices will be open and operating at normal business hours.

LCOG: Senior Meals Site – Veneta: Closed

LANE COUNTY:

Blachly Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Crow-Applegate-Lorane Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No before school care.

Fern Ridge Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Pacific University - Eugene Campus:

All Pacific University campuses will remain closed Friday, Feb. 24. * There will be no in-person instruction, though individual classes may move to online delivery. * Home sporting events will be canceled through the weekend. * All university events are either canceled, postponed or moved online. The Honoring Black History Concert scheduled for Friday evening will be rescheduled. * Pacific's healthcare clinics throughout the Portland area will be closed Friday. * The Early Learning Community will be closed Friday. (Effective tomorrow - Fri Feb 24th)

COOS COUNTY:

North Bend Sch. Dist.: All campuses closed. No evening activities

DOUGLAS COUNTY:

Sutherlin Sch. Dist.: School as usual, AM snow routes.

South Umpqua Sch. Dist.: SUSD on normal schedule- Boomer Hill only on snow route

LINCOLN COUNTY:

Lincoln Co. Sch. Dist.: Closed

LINN COUNTY:

Lebanon Community Schools: AM buses on snow routes More Info Here

Linn Benton Lincoln ESD: Closed. Lincoln County ESD programs on full-day closure.