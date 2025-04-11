Chef Eric Adjepong mines his Ghanaian roots for new cookbook 'Ghana to the World'

/ The cover of "Ghana to the World" and author Eric Adjepong. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Emmanuel Boakye-Appiah)

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Food Network host and “Top Chef” finalist Eric Adjepong about his new cookbook, “Ghana to the World: Recipes and Stories That Look Forward While Honoring the Past.”

Book excerpt: ‘Ghana to the World’

By Eric Adjepong

Pineapple ginger drink

/ Pineapple ginger drink. (Courtesy of Doaa Elkady)

Yassa lamb burgers

/ Yassa lamb burgers. (Courtesy of Doaa Elkady)

Roasted banana grits with seasoned shrimp

/ Banana grits with seasoned shrimp. (Courtesy of Doaa Elkady)

