Summer is almost here. What are you drinking?

The weather is getting warmer. The sun is setting later. That can only mean that summer is almost here. Stay cool and refreshed with drinks suggested by two people who really know them: Hannah Chamberlain is a home bartender and cocktail content creator. She’s also the author of “How to Be a Better Drinker: Cocktail Recipes and Boozy Etiquette,” and Tiffanie Barriere is an independent bartender and award-winning mixologist, known online as The Drinking Coach.

They spoke with Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to share ways to update your favorite summer libations.

Summer drink recipes from Tiffanie Barriere and Hannah Chamberlain

Cheers leader

This elderflower and honeydew spritz is a gentle, floral, and fruity twist on the classic Aperol version. It’s also low in alcohol, making it ideal for day drinking on sunny porches in hot weather. This infused liqueur can also be used in a Margarita, or you can add a splash to a G&T.

Cubed ice, for stirring

2 ounces Honeydew-Infused Elderflower Liqueur (recipe below)

3 ounces prosecco

Squeeze of lime, optional

1 ounce club soda

Honeydew slices or honeydew cutouts, for garnish

Fill a goblet with ice, then add the infused elderflower liqueur, prosecco, lime (if using), and club soda. Stir to combine. Garnish with thinly sliced honeydew or honeydew cutouts made with small cookie cutters and serve.

Honeydew-infused elderflower liqueur

Makes 1 cup

1 cup chopped honeydew melon

1 cup elderflower liqueur (St-Germain preferred)

Add the melon and liqueur to a 16-ounce mason jar. Allow it to infuse in a cool, dark place for approximately 3 days, agitating it occasionally. Strain out the solids with a fine-mesh strainer, and then it’s ready to use. Store it in a clean mason jar in the fridge and use it within 5 to 7 days (discard earlier if it changes in flavor, scent, or appearance).

Secret weapon

Serves 1

Vegetal, juicy, and fresh, this recipe is an unstoppable force when it comes to impressing your guests. This mint syrup can also be used in a Mint Julep or Gimlet.

1 clean yellow bell pepper, seeded, cut into strips (reserve 1 slice for garnish)

2 ounces gin or tequila blanco

1.5 ounces pineapple juice

.75 ounce fresh lime juice

.5 ounce St-Germain or ginger liqueur .25 ounce Mint Syrup (recipe below)

Cubed ice, for shaking

A large ice cube, for serving

Yellow bell pepper slice or cutouts, for garnish

Add half of the pepper strips to a cocktail shaker; reserve a piece for the garnish.

Add the gin, then muddle thoroughly to infuse the pepper flavor into the gin. Next, add the pineapple and lime juices, St-Germain, and syrup to the shaker, then fill it with ice. Shake for approximately 15 seconds, then double strain (using a Hawthorne and fine- mesh strainer) over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Garnish with a slice of yellow bell pepper (or make bell pepper cutouts with a cookie cutter) and serve.

Mint syrup

Makes 1¼ cups

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 cup clean mint leaves

Add the water to a medium saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer over medium-low heat, then stir in the sugar until it dissolves. Turn the heat to low and add the mint leaves (try not to include many stems, as it can spoil the flavor). Simmer for 5 minutes, then turn off the heat and allow the syrup to cool. Strain out and discard the solids. Store the syrup in a mason jar in the fridge and use it within 5 to 7 days (discard sooner if it begins to change in appearance, scent, or flavor).

Watermelon hustle

2 oz blanco tequila OR favorite spirit OR Zero Proof

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz watermelon juice

0.5 oz agave syrup

3 fresh basil leaves

Shake everything with ice, double strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice, and garnish with a watermelon cube and a basil leaf. It’s cooling, herbaceous, and feels like a rooftop day party in a glass.

