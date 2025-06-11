Perpetual stew stays on heat for weeks or even years. Is it safe to eat?

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

OK. So you probably heard about that classic folk tale "Stone Soup." Travelers claim they can make soup out of a stone and trick villagers into sharing their food - it turns out pretty good. Well, now there's perpetual stew, and it's for real. It's when you keep a stew, well, stewing for days, weeks, maybe even years. When you serve some out, you keep replenishing the broth and its ingredients. And somehow, say the people who have tried it, it actually stays tasty.

AUBREA ASHE: Very spicy and delicious and nutritious.

ZACHARY LEVIN: It's pretty much the same as yesterday, but less oily. So I'm happy with the addition of our starchy ingredients.

ALEX THOMPSON: It's more flavorful than any soup or stew I've ever had.

TikTok users Aubrea Ashe, Zachary Levin (ph) and Alex Thompson (ph) all give names to their perpetual stews.

ASHE: Soupina got a little low on fluids.

LEVIN: Stewtheus...

THOMPSON: He's named Stewpees (ph).

MARTIN: Stewpees. Perpetual stew went viral a couple of years ago when Annie Rauwerda started serving one out of a slow cooker in Brooklyn. She runs the Depths of Wikipedia's social media pages, and her stew is still making the rounds online.

MARTÍNEZ: But is it safe?

JAMES ROGERS: Unless you maintain the stew at a safe temperature, which is about over 140 degrees Fahrenheit, you can get bacterial growth in that stew.

MARTÍNEZ: Ew. James Rogers is the director of product safety research and testing at Consumer Reports.

ROGERS: You should be using a food thermometer to measure what the temperature is, and you must keep it at all times above 140 degrees Fahrenheit, even overnight.

MARTÍNEZ: Rogers doesn't recommend you try this at home, but if you do...

ROGERS: You might want to consider when you're adding new ingredients, especially vegetables, that you clean them well and that you may precook them before you add them because they could be a source of new bacteria that you'll be introducing into the stew.

MARTIN: And if your stew dips below that 140 degrees, Rogers recommends you throw it all out.

ROGERS: Because sometimes some bacteria will release toxins when they grow, and these toxins are resistant to heat. So when you reheat the food, the bacteria may die, but the toxins may still be there.

MARTIN: Alex Thompson, who lives in Arizona, took the risk.

THOMPSON: I started doing the perpetual stew because it helps have a meal ready every night with very little dishes, since it stays in the same pot.

MARTIN: So, A, you going to try it?

MARTÍNEZ: Stewbetcha (ph). Why not? I got nothing to lose at this point, Michel. I made it to half a century old, so why not at this point?

