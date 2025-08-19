As the school year approaches, how are you making healthy, affordable lunches?

/ A customer buys Chinese made ginger candy at an Asian grocery store in Los Angeles, April 7, 2025. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Summer is almost over, and soon parents and guardians will be packing lunches for their kids: sandwiches, snacks and a juice box. Prices have been rising since the pandemic, and that packed lunch could be more expensive than it was last year.

We’re looking for parents who have figured out how to pack a healthy lunch their kids will actually eat and not break the bank. Or maybe you’re a parent trying to figure that out now before school starts back up. We want to hear from you.

Send us a voice message by clicking on the button below, or submit a written response to letters@hereandnow.org. Please include your full name and contact information. And don’t forget to tell us where you live. Your response may be used on air.

For voice messages, please say and spell your name.

