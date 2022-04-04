© 2022 KLCC

Watch live sets by Amythyst Kiah, Lizzie No, Keb' Mo' and Devon Gilfillian

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published April 4, 2022 at 8:26 AM PDT

To celebrate World Cafe's 30th anniversary, watch live concerts with Amythyst Kiah, Lizzie No, Devon Gilfillian and Keb' Mo' from Nashville's National Museum of African American Music. Produced by WMOT and WXPN, check out the schedule for the live video webcast below. Starting Tuesday and Wednesday, the concerts will stream here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All set times are in CT:

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

7:30 p.m.: Amythyst Kiah
8:45 p.m.: Lizzie No

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

7:30 p.m.: Keb' Mo'
8:45 p.m.: Devon Gilfillian

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
