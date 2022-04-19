© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR Music

Meet the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest Community

By Elle Mannion
Published April 19, 2022 at 9:18 AM PDT

Soon, we'll announce our 2022 Tiny Desk Contest winner, the artist who will perform their own Tiny Desk concert at NPR's HQ before touring the country with NPR Music. But the Contest is about more than one winner — it's about the entire community.

This year, we received entries from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, from Maine and California and every state in between. To showcase this inspiring and growing group of musicians, we created a video soundtracked by entrants SNACKTIME PHILLY in Pennsylvania, AYVIO in Oklahoma and Lalah in Puerto Rico. Today, we present to you: the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest community.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Music
Elle Mannion
See stories by Elle Mannion