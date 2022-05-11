World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2019

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

2019 was a big year for breakouts in music. We were introduced to Jade Bird, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Maggie Rogers, Black Pumas, The Highwomen, Orville Peck and Nilüfer Yanya, among others. Brittany Howard, the lead singer and songwriter of Alabama Shakes, released her incredible solo debut album. Adding to the musical mix, albums by Jamila Woods, Angel Olsen, Sharon Van Etten, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Jenny Lewis, Solange, Bruce Springsteen, The National and more allowed for a rich musical year.

