Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Yule dig? Celebrate the holidays with drummer Matt Wilson's festive Christmas Tree-O

Jazz At Lincoln Center | By Trevor Smith
Published December 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST
Hark, the hippest cats do swing – for Jazz Night's annual holiday celebration! On this episode, we got exactly what we asked for on our list: mistletoe-tapping tunes (and a stocking full of holiday jazz puns) from drummer Matt Wilson and his ever-so-festive outfit The Christmas Tree-O.

Recorded live from Dizzy's Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, the set will take you on a sleigh ride through the joyous holiday song canon, from reinvented classics ("Winter Wonderland," "Silver Bells") to the Lennon-McCartney songbook ("Wonderful Christmastime," "Happy Xmas (War is Over)") and a raucous take on a Hanukkah number ("8 Little Candles").

So put out the milk and cookies and get ready for a holly and jolly show, because Jazz Santa is coming to town.

Musicians:

Matt Wilson, drums; Jeff Lederer, reeds; Ted Rosenthal, piano; Paul Sikivie, bass

Set List:

  • Winter Wonderland (Felix Bernard, Richard Bernhard Smith)

  • Christmas Don't Be Late (Ross Bagdasarian, Sr.)

  • Up on the Rooftop (Benjamin Hanby)

  • Silver Bells (Jay Livingston, Ray Evans)

  • 8 Little Candles (flory Jagoda)

  • Happy Christmas (War Is Over) (John Lennon)

  • Wonderful Christmastime (Paul McCartney)

  • I'll Be Home for Christmas (Kim Gannon, Walter Kent)

    • Credits:

    Writer and Producer: Trevor Smith; Host: Christian McBride; Jazz Santa: Matt Wilson; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Vice President of Visuals and Strategy at NPR Music: Keith Jenkins; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann and Gabrielle Armand.

    Copyright 2022 WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center. To see more, visit WBGO and Jazz At Lincoln Center.

    Trevor Smith
    Trevor joined the WBGO Development Department in April of 2017 and currently handles grant writing and institutional giving initiatives as the Coordinator of Corporate and Foundation Relations.
    See stories by Trevor Smith