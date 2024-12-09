Why the Republican Party gained ground with Latino voters

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

For decades, Democrats have counted on the support of the majority of Latino voters. That was still true in this year's election, but the Republican Party gained ground. Eric Rodriguez is the senior vice president of policy and advocacy at UnidosUS, which calls itself a Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. He joined my colleague, Steve Inskeep, to talk about the election results and what was at play in this year's elections.

STEVE INSKEEP, BYLINE: The exit polls on election night suggested that Latinos moved sharply right. What do you find when you look more closely at that?

ERIC RODRIGUEZ: Our election-eve poll of voters really showed that 62% of Hispanic voters said they supported Harris, 37% supported Trump. Now, there is a notable increase in Trump's support since 2020, and it is particular with respect to men. And I think we knew that. That was very consistent with what we have been seeing and hearing most of the year, but it's far different from what you're seeing or hearing from other exit polls. So the dust is going to settle on this, and I think we'll get a better sense of how people actually voted and the reasons that drove them out there.

INSKEEP: I think I hear you saying that your surveys show Latinos moving toward Republicans, just not as dramatically as some of the election night numbers would suggest.

RODRIGUEZ: That's right, and I would say particularly Trump. You saw some distinctions between the amount of support that Republican Senate candidates got, say, in Nevada and Arizona, compared to Trump's numbers. And Florida is an outlier, right? It's one of the largest states with Latino voters but also includes a very large, consistently Republican Cuban population that overwhelmingly voted for Trump and Republican candidates.

INSKEEP: Well, let's talk about another important state, Texas, where Democrats have been hoping for years and years that this big red state would flip over to purple or blue. It never quite happens. And I'm now looking at two different maps of the counties in Texas and particularly looking at South Texas near the border. Heavily Latino area. And in 2020, there's a bunch of blue counties and a few red counties. So lots of Democratic votes, which is the traditional pattern. And in 2024, I'm seeing a bunch of red counties and only a few blue counties. A bunch of counties flipped.

RODRIGUEZ: Yeah, that's right. Part of that is also the Republican Party investing, getting messaging out, engaging communities there in a way that the Democratic Party did not. Over the last few years, there's been a lot of conversation about how it is Biden's economy. So changing opinions about that after 3 1/2 years or so of that, I think, was quite difficult. So that too I was not surprised to see that, but it does point to the value of investment in voters to turn them out and to engage them.

INSKEEP: Do you think that Democrats now agree that a key part of their base is under threat here?

RODRIGUEZ: In some ways, both parties are trying to think about, is there a new coalition here? To what extent does this election represent some unique qualities that Trump has versus a realignment of some sorts? And from our sense, when both parties are competing for the Latino vote, that is a good thing. It just remains to be seen if what we're going to see from the incoming administration and the new Republican leaders in Congress, if they're going to go further in appealing to the policies that the Latino voters have said in a bipartisan way they support, which include things like comprehensive immigration reform, health care coverage. And if they don't start to see some of those things matching up, how they react to what they see coming out of Washington.

INSKEEP: Are there limits to identity politics when you are appealing to Latino voters because you have so many different kinds of people from so many different backgrounds at so many different income levels and you might like to appeal to them as a person of color, but they see themselves a different way, or they feel that their Christian identity is more important or that some other part of their life and experience is more important?

RODRIGUEZ: When you look at where they have shared agreement around policies that are up for conversation, there's actually a lot of agreement. I mean, there are, of course, distinctions between the communities. Each one should be treated uniquely as you're engaging them and talking to them, and you have to tailor your messages to those communities just like any other community. No one addresses the non-Hispanic white community in West Virginia the same way they do in Wisconsin, right? So there's uniqueness to each community, but you're looking for those things that bring them together.

INSKEEP: Eric Rodriguez is the senior vice president of policy and advocacy at UnidosUS. Thanks so much.

