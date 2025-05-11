Trump says he'd be 'stupid' to turn down Qatar's offer of a new plane

Updated May 12, 2025 at 8:51 AM PDT

President Trump on Monday scoffed at concerns raised about Qatar's offer to replace Air Force One with a luxury Boeing 747 jet, calling it a nice gesture that would be "stupid" to turn down.

The offer, which was first reported by ABC News, comes on the eve of Trump's visit to the Middle East. The president is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. It would be one of the biggest foreign gifts ever received by the U.S. government, and raises legal and ethical questions.

"I mean, I could be a stupid person and say, 'No, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane,' " he told reporters. "I thought it was a great gesture."

Trump said the existing Air Force One jets were old and extremely expensive to maintain and said that replacements from Boeing had been delayed.

He told reporters that Qatar's leaders offered a replacement to use until new Air Force One jets are ready. Trump said it was not a gift to him — but a gift to the Defense Department, in recognition of the role the United States plays in security for the region.

"I think it's a great gesture from Qatar. I appreciate it very much. I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer," he said.

In his first term, Trump struck a deal with Boeing to supply the next generation of Air Force One planes. Under the terms of that deal, Trump agreed to pay $3.9 billion for two customized 747s. But the president has expressed frustration about the time the beleaguered aircraft manufacturer is taking to deliver the aircraft.

Democrats say it's a conflict of interest

Trump said the plane from Qatar would be decommissioned once he's out of office and put on display at his presidential library, like the plane in Ronald Reagan's presidential library and museum. He said he would not use the plane after leaving office.

A senior White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, said Qatar won't present the plane to the president in Qatar this week.

Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said these kinds of gifts from foreign governments are barred by the Constitution, and said they would press for the Senate to vote on it.

"Air Force One is more than just a plane — it's a symbol of the presidency and of the United States itself. Any president who accepts this kind of gift, valued at $400 million, from a foreign government creates a clear conflict of interest, raises serious national security questions, invites foreign influence, and undermines public trust in our government," said senators Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Chris Coons, D-Del., Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., said that the Air Force had confirmed last week that Boeing would deliver a new Air Force One in 2027.

"It is important to remember that Air Force One is not just some gold-plated luxury jet. It requires extensive, advanced security and communications capabilities," Courtney said in a statement, noting that retrofitting the plane would "distract" from efforts to speed delivery of the new fleet.

