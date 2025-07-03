Trump kicks off a celebration of America in Iowa following a big policy win

Updated July 3, 2025 at 10:26 PM PDT

At the kickoff of a yearlong campaign to celebrate America's 250th birthday, President Trump spent over an hour in Iowa celebrating his administration's accomplishments and his vision for the country.

Trump's remarks at the "America250" event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds came hours after the Republican-led Congress passed a sweeping reconciliation package that extends tax cuts enacted during his first term and makes steep cuts to social safety programs such as Medicaid and federal food aid.

"There could be no better birthday present for America than the phenomenal victory we achieved just hours ago when Congress passed the 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' to make America great again," Trump said.

The America250 initiative is a nonpartisan, taxpayer-funded effort to commemorate a quarter millennium of the country's independence, culminating in the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026.

"Today we kick off our year-long 250th birthday party for America," United States Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley told the crowd ahead of Trump's remarks. "This majestic celebration is about our exceptional history and the start of a new era of American greatness. Today we launch the next 250 years of American freedom, strength, dynamism, leadership, and pride."

The program ultimately was more typical of Trump's bombastic campaign rallies. In a speech earlier in the night, Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann told Democrats opposed to the reconciliation bill to "go pound sand."

"Do not cede an inch when you're talking to your neighbors and friends," he added to the sea of supporters at the fair grounds.

Throughout the night, Trump also bashed those he disagreed with, ranging from the "fake news" and "radical left bureaucrats" to immigrants who are in the country illegally and some bankers he called "shylocks" — a term that the Anti-Defamation League has called an anti-Semitic stereotype. Then-Vice President Joe Biden apologized after using the term in 2014. Asked later Thursday night about his use of the term, Trump said, "I've never heard it that way. To me, a 'shylock' is somebody that's a money lender at high rates — I've never heard it that way."

What Trump said about America's birthday

A half hour into his remarks, Trump said July 4, 2026, would be "a birthday party the likes of which you have never seen before," including events he floated on the campaign trail like a "Great American State Fair."

"The Great American State Fair will bring America250 programming to fairgrounds across the country, culminating in a giant patriotic festival next summer on the National Mall, featuring exhibits from all 50 states," Trump said.

Trump also announced the "Patriot Games," a televised competition for high school athletes from across the country that will be led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump said.

He also proposed having an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight hosted on the grounds of the White House as part of the event.

Just before the ceremony, Trump signed two executive orders related to national parks and public lands. One calls for increased fees to national parks for foreign tourists and putting that additional revenue toward improving the parks.

It calls for the secretary of the interior to "take steps to improve services and affordability for United States residents."

A second order establishes the "Make America Beautiful Again Commission," and says the administration's policy is to "prioritize responsible conservation, restore our lands and waters, and protect our Nation's outdoor heritage for the enjoyment of the American people."

As part of the planning for the semiquincentennial anniversary, Trump signed an executive order in January creating a task force to plan for America's 250th birthday next year.

The order also revives Trump's call for a National Garden of American Heroes, a statuary park honoring 250 figures ranging from Presidents Ronald Reagan and John F. Kennedy to basketball star Kobe Bryant, architect Frank Lloyd Wright and civil rights leader C.T. Vivian.

The reconciliation bill includes funding for the statuary.

The yearlong celebration will be overseen by a president who has wielded some of the most power over the federal government since its founding nearly a quarter of a millennium ago. In the months since he took office, Trump has put the separation of powers to the test, as he seeks to consolidate power within the executive branch.

Copyright 2025 NPR