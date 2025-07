/ Elon Musk speaks at the Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening party in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2022. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s political fortunes may have turned in Washington, D.C., but the billionaire still has enormous influence in Austin. Texas legislators have passed a flurry of bills favored by representatives and lobbyists for Musk’s companies.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Lauren McGaughy, who reported the story for The Texas Newsroom.

