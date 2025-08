/ Trucks cross the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Canada and Detroit, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

President Trump’s 35% tariffs on a number of Canadian imports are now in effect, as the two countries try to reach a trade deal.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks looks at the U.S.-Canada relationship with David Cohen, who served as Ambassador to Canada in the Biden administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

