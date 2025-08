/ Soybean plants are pictured in fields in front of a farm house in Locust Hill, Va., Sept. 7, 2018. (Steve Helber/AP)

Host Peter O’Dowd checks in with Caleb Ragland, a Kentucky farmer and president of the American Soybean Association, about how the Trump administration’s tariffs will affect his business

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR