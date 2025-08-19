© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Looking back on Texas' history of mid-decade redistricting

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 19, 2025 at 8:53 AM PDT

A Republican-led House in Texas is pushing a mid-decade redistricting plan, with the goal of cementing Republican dominance in Congress. Democratic lawmakers staged dramatic walkouts, leaving for Oklahoma and New Mexico to deny Republicans a quorum. State troopers were dispatched to track them down.

This was not Texas in 2025; this was Texas in 2003.

Princeton University professor of history and public policy Julian Zelizer tells the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Politics
Here & Now Newsroom