Science & Environment The aging Voyager 1 spacecraft has a serious glitch, and NASA is pondering risky fixes By Nell Greenfieldboyce Published February 27, 2024 at 2:23 PM PST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 3:58 NASA/JPL-CaltechThis artist concept shows a NASA Voyager spacecraft traveling through the darkness of space. / NASA/JPL-Caltech / NASA/JPL-CaltechEach Voyager probe carries an American flag and a recording of Earth sounds including greetings in many languages. Copyright 2024 NPR