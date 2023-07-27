UO approves contract extension for Dan Lanning

The University of Oregon has extended its contract with head football coach Dan Lanning.

Athletics Director Rob Mullens announced Thursday that the agreement was approved by the UO Board of Trustees. It runs through the 2028 season and is intended to be funded through philanthropy.

Under the contract, Lanning’s base salary is $45 million over six years. He’s entering his second season at the UO.

In his first season at Oregon, Lanning led the Ducks to a 10-3 record, including three wins against Top 15 teams and a victory over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.

“Dan has exhibited tremendous leadership and an unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience for our football student-athletes,” Mullens said. “This joint commitment is one component of a bold vision for the future of Oregon football that will allow our program to continue to compete at the highest level and on the cutting edge of innovation and excellence. We are grateful to Dan for his dedication to our football student-athletes and university, and we look forward to a bright future on the horizon under his leadership.”