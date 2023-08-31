Oregon, OSU start their football seasons this weekend

Area college football fans have an exciting weekend ahead, as both Oregon and Oregon State start their seasons.

Several key players are returning for Dan Lanning’s second year as the Ducks' head coach, including quarterback Bo Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin.

At a press conference this week, Franklin said he’s enjoyed learning how to return punts. “It’s a new thing for me," he said. "(I) maybe did it a little bit in high school but it’s definitely not the same. The kicks are way higher, you know, way longer. I definitely adjusted to it, got way more used to it, so yeah, it’s cool though.”

The Ducks face Portland State Saturday at noon at Autzen Stadium.

OSUBeavers.com Head OSU football coach Jonathan Smith said the game against San Jose State this weekend will be a stiff challenge.

Meanwhile, OSU heads south to play the San Jose State Spartans this weekend.

Head Coach Jonathan Smith said they were able to preview their opponents this week, as the Spartans played USC last weekend. “I think there’s some advantages of being able to see their first game on tape," Smith said, adding, "I think there’s some disadvantages of them getting their first game and the kinks and mechanics that come with that, working through that. Usually you make a huge jump in improvement from week one to week two.”

San Jose State hosts OSU at 12:30pm on Sunday.

The Beavs' first game at the newly renovated Reser Stadium in Corvallis will be Sept. 9 against UC Davis.

The Oregon rivalry game is slated for the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. After the announcement the Ducks were heading to the Big 10 next year, UO officials reassured fans in a press release that, “In coming years, the UO will prioritize the long-held traditions, including competition across all sports with Oregon State University.” The Ducks vs. Beavers football game was first played in 1894.

