Ducks and Beavers Notch Wins Saturday

Both the Ducks and the Beavers secured football wins Saturday.

Bo Nix threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns, Jeffrey Bassa had a 45-yard interception return to score in the final minute, and Oregon rallied for a 38-30 victory over Texas Tech.

Texas Tech's Tyler Shough threw for three touchdowns and ran for 101 yards and another score against his former team. It wasn’t enough to extend the Red Raiders’ school-record 23-game winning streak in home openers.

In Corvallis, Damien Martinez ran for a 64-yard touchdown on Oregon State’s first offensive play, setting the tone in the Beavers’ 55-7 victory over UC Davis.

Silas Bolden had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 22-yard scoring reception in the second quarter and Oregon State led 38-0 at halftime.

The Beavers had 450 total yards to 166 for UC Davis, which scored a touchdown with just over five minutes remaining to avoid a shutout.