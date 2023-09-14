The Diamond League track and field final comes to Eugene this weekend

This weekend, Eugene’s Hayward Field hosts the last meet of the professional track and field season.

TrackTown USA CEO Michael Reilly said there’s a reason the renowned international meet is in September this year.

“The Prefontaine Classic will serve as the Wanda Diamond League final," he said. "It’s the end of the professional track and field season, it’s effectively the Super Bowl for professional track and field. Athletes earn points along the summer competing in different Diamond League events throughout the world.”

Reilly said it’s the first time the United States has hosted the capstone event. Diamond League series winners will take home prize money and a trophy.

Athletes to watch include UO standout Jorinde Van Klinken in the women’s discus, former Duck Jessica Hull in the 1500 meter run, and Portland-born shot put world record holder Ryan Crouser.

The meet starts at 11:00 on Saturday and 11:30 on Sunday. A free fan festival begins at 9:00 each day on Agate Street outside the venue, and continues for two hours after the meet.

