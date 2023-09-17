Ducks and Beavers continue winning streaks

The Beavers bested San Diego State 26 to 9 yesterday. In his third game as the Beavers’ starting quarterback after transferring from Clemson, DJ Uiagalele passed for 284 yards and a touchdown, and ran for a touchdown for the third consecutive game.

Damien Martinez anchored Oregon State’s running game with 102 yards. The Beavers kept the Aztecs out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.

Oregon State has now won seven consecutive games for the first time since 2000.

OSU opens Pac-12 Conference play next Saturday. They’ll visit Washington State in Pullman.

U of O dominated Hawaii 55 to 10 yesterday. Oregon entered this week as the top scoring team in the FBS, averaging 59.5 points per game.

They nearly matched that average yesterday, with Bo Nix throwing for three touchdowns, Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden each having two touchdown receptions and Jordan James running for two scores.

The No. 13 Ducks entered the night with the longest non-conference home winning streak in the nation after Alabama's loss to Texas the previous week. Yesterday's win was number 32 in a row for Oregon in non-conference games in Autzen.

The win sets up a Pac-12 showdown next Saturday with Colorado.

