Hayward Field will host its eighth track and field Olympic team trials in 2024

The U.S. Olympic Committee announced Thursday that Eugene has been chosen to host the 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials for track and field.

To earn a spot at the Paris Olympics, athletes will need to have a top performance at Hayward Field. Organizers say there will be unique, fan-centered experiences in and around the stadium.

Next year will be the eighth Olympic track and field trials to be held at Hayward Field. Previous trials in Eugene were for the 1972, 1976, 1980, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 Olympics.

The event will be held June 21 to 30, 2024.

