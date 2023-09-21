© 2023 KLCC

Hayward Field will host its eighth track and field Olympic team trials in 2024

Karen Richards
Published September 21, 2023 at 3:46 PM PDT




Hayward Field during the 2020 team trials, which were limited by the pandemic, and held in June 2021.

The U.S. Olympic Committee announced Thursday that Eugene has been chosen to host the 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials for track and field.

To earn a spot at the Paris Olympics, athletes will need to have a top performance at Hayward Field. Organizers say there will be unique, fan-centered experiences in and around the stadium.

Next year will be the eighth Olympic track and field trials to be held at Hayward Field. Previous trials in Eugene were for the 1972, 1976, 1980, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 Olympics.

The event will be held June 21 to 30, 2024.

Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
