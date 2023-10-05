Oregon's 2024 Big Ten match-ups announced, OSU Rivalry game not on schedule

Oregon Football’s future in the Big Ten got a little more clear this week as the conference announced home and away match-ups for 2024 through 2028 Thursday.

The Ducks will officially join the Big Ten Conference in August 2024 and will play five league games at Autzen Stadium in their inaugural season.

Oregon will host conference games against Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State and Washington. Road match-ups against Michigan, Purdue, UCLA, and Wisconsin are also on the 2024 schedule.

Adding in non-conference games at Hawaii and at home against Texas Tech, Idaho, and Boise State, Oregon will have a 13-game regular season.

Most notably missing from the 2024 schedule is a contest against Oregon State. The Ducks and Beavers have played against each other continuously since 1945. Their first match-up was in 1894, making it one of the top-10 most played college football rivalry games in the FBS.

Oregon announced their decision to leave the Pac-12 and head to the Big Ten earlier this year, as a slew of other Pac-12 teams also announced intentions to head to other conferences.

Oregon State and Washington State remain committed to remaining in the Pac-12, though their potential future conference mates remain in question. There is speculation of a merger with the Mountain West conference, which currently includes 12 teams.

Oregon's 2025-2028 Big Ten schedule:

2025

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, USC, Wisconsin

Road: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington

2026

Home: Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, UCLA, Washington

Road: Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, USC

2027

Home: Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue

Road: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA, Washington

2028

Home: Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, USC, Washington

Road: Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin

