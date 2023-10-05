© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's 2024 Big Ten match-ups announced, OSU Rivalry game not on schedule

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published October 5, 2023 at 11:49 AM PDT
The Big Ten logo with a black B and a blue 1G.
Big Ten
Oregon will join the Big 10 Conference in 2024.

Oregon Football’s future in the Big Ten got a little more clear this week as the conference announced home and away match-ups for 2024 through 2028 Thursday.

The Ducks will officially join the Big Ten Conference in August 2024 and will play five league games at Autzen Stadium in their inaugural season.

Oregon will host conference games against Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State and Washington. Road match-ups against Michigan, Purdue, UCLA, and Wisconsin are also on the 2024 schedule.

Adding in non-conference games at Hawaii and at home against Texas Tech, Idaho, and Boise State, Oregon will have a 13-game regular season.

Most notably missing from the 2024 schedule is a contest against Oregon State. The Ducks and Beavers have played against each other continuously since 1945. Their first match-up was in 1894, making it one of the top-10 most played college football rivalry games in the FBS.

Oregon announced their decision to leave the Pac-12 and head to the Big Ten earlier this year, as a slew of other Pac-12 teams also announced intentions to head to other conferences.

Oregon State and Washington State remain committed to remaining in the Pac-12, though their potential future conference mates remain in question. There is speculation of a merger with the Mountain West conference, which currently includes 12 teams.

Oregon's 2025-2028 Big Ten schedule:

2025
Home: Indiana, Minnesota, USC, Wisconsin
Road: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, Washington

2026
Home: Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, UCLA, Washington
Road: Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, USC

2027
Home: Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue
Road: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, UCLA, Washington

2028
Home: Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, USC, Washington
Road: Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin

Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
