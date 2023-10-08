© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon State football fights back to beat Cal

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published October 8, 2023 at 7:31 AM PDT
A football player in street clothes answers questions after a game.
Oregon State University athletics
DJ Uiagalelei speaks to reporters after Friday's game.

Although the Beavers struggled to slow down the Golden Bears for most of the night, Oregon State bested California 52-40 yesterday.

D.J. Uiagalelei threw three of his five touchdown passes to Jack Velling, and Velling became the first Oregon State tight end with three touchdowns in the same game since at least 1996.

OSU’s record is now 5-1 for the first time since 2013, and Oregon State has won 10 straight games when scoring 40 or more.

Uiagalelei threw for 275 yards, backup QB Aidan Chiles threw a touchdown pass on a one-drive cameo in the first half, and Damien Martinez ran for 89 yards and a score.

Oregon State returns home next Saturday to take on UCLA at Reser Stadium.

Tags
Sports Oregon State Beaver FootballDJ Uiagalele
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards