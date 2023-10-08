Oregon State football fights back to beat Cal

Although the Beavers struggled to slow down the Golden Bears for most of the night, Oregon State bested California 52-40 yesterday.

D.J. Uiagalelei threw three of his five touchdown passes to Jack Velling, and Velling became the first Oregon State tight end with three touchdowns in the same game since at least 1996.

OSU’s record is now 5-1 for the first time since 2013, and Oregon State has won 10 straight games when scoring 40 or more.

Uiagalelei threw for 275 yards, backup QB Aidan Chiles threw a touchdown pass on a one-drive cameo in the first half, and Damien Martinez ran for 89 yards and a score.

Oregon State returns home next Saturday to take on UCLA at Reser Stadium.

