Heartbreaker for Ducks, triumph for Beaver football

In local college football yesterday, Oregon's first Pac-12 loss came in dramatic fashion to rival Washington for the second year in a row, as the Huskies scored the go-ahead touchdown with 98 seconds left to beat the Ducks at Husky Stadium, 36-33.

The loss snapped UO’s six-game winning streak, dating back to last season. Both Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Washington’s coach Kalen DeBoer fully embraced four-down football. The final play was a missed field goal by the Ducks. The Huskies remain unbeaten.

Next Saturday, the Ducks face Washington State at Autzen.

Utilizing 17 first half points off a trio of turnovers and a strong passing attack, No. 15 Oregon State defeated 18th-ranked UCLA 36-24.

With the win, Oregon State secured bowl eligibility with the sixth win of the season and made history by doing so quicker than any other team in program history. Defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. ran an interception back 67 yards for a touchdown late in the first half.

DJ Uiagalelei threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns and Atticus Sappington kicked three field goals for the Beavers. Jack Velling caught three passes for 83 yards and two scores.

The Beavers have a bye next week, they face Arizona October 28.