Ducks rebound to beat the Cougars at Autzen

No 9 Oregon football got back on track yesterday with a 38-24 win over Washington State, before a sellout homecoming crowd of nearly 59-thousand in Autzen Stadium.

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Ducks, now 6-1, started slow but got going in the second quarter behind a dominant rushing performance.

Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while setting the NCAA record for most career starts, at 54. Bucky Irving scored twice on the ground and once on a reception.

Next week, the Ducks face Utah in Salt Lake City.

Beaver football had a bye this week. They play Arizona next Saturday in Tucson.

