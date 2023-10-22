© 2023 KLCC

Ducks rebound to beat the Cougars at Autzen

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published October 22, 2023 at 6:14 AM PDT
@OregonFootball

No 9 Oregon football got back on track yesterday with a 38-24 win over Washington State, before a sellout homecoming crowd of nearly 59-thousand in Autzen Stadium.

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Ducks, now 6-1, started slow but got going in the second quarter behind a dominant rushing performance.

Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, while setting the NCAA record for most career starts, at 54. Bucky Irving scored twice on the ground and once on a reception.

Next week, the Ducks face Utah in Salt Lake City.

Beaver football had a bye this week. They play Arizona next Saturday in Tucson.

Sports Duck footballBo NixAutzen stadium
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards