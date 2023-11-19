Records fall as No. 6 Ducks trounce Sun Devils; No. 10 Beavers come close in loss to No. 5 Huskies

It was all about Oregon in Tempe Saturday. The No. 6 Ducks rolled into the southwest with the nation’s top-rated offense, averaging 46 points-per-game, and did not disappoint in their 49-13 win over Arizona State.

Bo Nix went 24-for-29, throwing for 404 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in his 20th win as Oregon’s starting quarterback. This was Nix’s 58th career start, the most in NCAA history by a QB.

Oregon’s Troy Franklin had 8 receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns, breaking UO’s single-season receiving touchdown record. Franklin’s 24 career receiving TDs is tied for the Oregon all-time record. Franklin also set a new single-season program record for receiving yards previously held by Dillon Mitchell. Franklin has 1,223 yards on the year.

Kicker Camden Lewis became the new all-time leading scorer in program history with 386 points, surpassing Royce Freeman’s mark of 384.

Tight end Patrick Herbert scored a career-high two TDs for Oregon.

The win was the first for the Ducks in Tempe since 2015.

Beavers rally in second half, but come up short

In Corvallis, No. 10 Oregon State scored on their opening drive for the ninth time this season and held No. 5 Washington scoreless in the second half, but ultimately fell to the Huskies in a 22-20 loss.

OSU’s DJ Uiagalelei went 15 for 31 with 164 yards. Damien Martinez had 26 carries for 123 yards and scored the Beavers’ 2 touchdowns.

The Huskies remain undefeated and clinched a spot in the Pac-12 championship game.

Up next:

Oregon hosts Oregon State in the Rivalry Game on Nov. 24 at 5:30. This will be the final Pac-12 match-up for the two teams.