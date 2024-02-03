Sunday’s women’s basketball rivalry game may be the last in the long-running series

With the University of Oregon set to leave the Pac-12 conference, Sunday’s women’s basketball game between the Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers may be the last in a 48-year series.

It will be the second and final matchup for the in-state rivals this season. OSU won the first game 62-41 on Dec. 31 in Corvallis.

During a media availability this week, Duck forward Grace VanSlooten said the 19th-ranked Beavers look like they’re playing well together, but Oregon is too. And VanSlooten said the fact that this game is in Eugene will be a factor.

“With that crowd behind us, and everything like that, the crowd really makes a difference," she said. "You saw that with our game against Utah. It can really make a difference, and it can shift games in a way that you can’t when you’re away.”

Tipoff is Sunday afternoon at 4:00 at Matthew Knight Arena.

The two teams have faced off at least twice per season since 1976. A rivalry game isn’t yet on next year’s schedule, and would need to be added as a non-conference competition.

The Beavers (17-3 overall) are coming off big wins against Colorado and Utah, while Oregon (11-11 overall) has suffered four losses in a row.

