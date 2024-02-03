© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday’s women’s basketball rivalry game may be the last in the long-running series

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published February 3, 2024 at 6:50 AM PST
A woman seen in profile sits before a set of microphones
GoDucks.com
Sophomore forward Grace VanSlooten

With the University of Oregon set to leave the Pac-12 conference, Sunday’s women’s basketball game between the Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers may be the last in a 48-year series.

It will be the second and final matchup for the in-state rivals this season. OSU won the first game 62-41 on Dec. 31 in Corvallis.

During a media availability this week, Duck forward Grace VanSlooten said the 19th-ranked Beavers look like they’re playing well together, but Oregon is too. And VanSlooten said the fact that this game is in Eugene will be a factor.

“With that crowd behind us, and everything like that, the crowd really makes a difference," she said. "You saw that with our game against Utah. It can really make a difference, and it can shift games in a way that you can’t when you’re away.”

Tipoff is Sunday afternoon at 4:00 at Matthew Knight Arena.

The two teams have faced off at least twice per season since 1976. A rivalry game isn’t yet on next year’s schedule, and would need to be added as a non-conference competition.

The Beavers (17-3 overall) are coming off big wins against Colorado and Utah, while Oregon (11-11 overall) has suffered four losses in a row.
Tags
Sports Univeristy of Oregon Women's BasketballOregon State University Women's BasketballGrace VanSlootenMatthew Knight Arena
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
Related Content