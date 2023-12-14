Ducks, Beavers to continue century-old rivalry game

The annual rivalry football game between Oregon State and University of Oregon will be played next year, after all.

After the Ducks announced their departure from the Pac-12 conference this year in favor of the Big Ten, the future of the more-than-century-old match-up was in doubt. An initial 2024 scheduled announced by the UO did not include a meeting with the Beavers.

But the two schools announced Thursday that they had rearranged scheduled matches with other programs to continue the rivalry games for at least two more years.

Next year’s game is scheduled Sept. 14 in Corvallis. It will be the Ducks and the Beavers 128th match-up. Oregon currently leads the all-time series with a 68-49-10 record.

Thursday’s announcement did not mention the future of any rivalry matchups in sports other than football.

This year’s rivalry game, which drew nearly 60,000 fans to Autzen Stadium, sent the Ducks to the Pac-12 championship, where the team was defeated by the University of Washington Huskies.

