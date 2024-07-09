Autzen Stadium to host candlelight vigil for former player

The University of Oregon Football Program will hold a candlelight vigil for former cornerback Khyree Jackson on Wednesday evening.

Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed July 6 as the result of a three-car collision in Jackson’s home state of Maryland.

Police there said Jackson was a passenger in a car that was struck at high speeds by another vehicle.

Jackson transferred to UO from the University of Alabama in 2023. He was awarded First Team All Pac-12 for his 2023 season with the Ducks.

In April, Jackson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Jackson was a “great player, better person,” in a social media statement mourning the loss of the former player.

The candlelight vigil will be held at Jackson’s former home field of Autzen Stadium.

The vigil is open to the public and will begin at 8 p.m.

According to a UO press release, people who wish to attend should enter Autzen Stadium through the South Gate beginning at 7:30 p.m. Seating for the vigil will be in the south stands.

