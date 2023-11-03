© 2023 KLCC

Trumps in court, celebrities in costume, and SO many birds: It's the weekly news quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published November 3, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT
From left: a Trump, Idina Menzel, a bird-person
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum)
From left: a Trump, Idina Menzel, a bird-person

Hey Millennials! How well do you recall 2003? This week, you'll need to dredge up those memories to succeed at the quiz.

Seemingly apropos of nothing, there was a surprising amount of bird and bird-adjacent news, too. Plus, two Trump scions testified in a civil case, and a sassy Trump T-shirt slogan made it to the Supreme Court.

Can you get an 11/11? Depends on how well you've been paying attention to NPR. Ready, set, go!

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.