Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Russia is suspending a Ukraine grain export deal that has helped keep food prices down

By Charles Maynes
Published October 29, 2022 at 8:20 AM PDT

Updated October 29, 2022 at 2:08 PM ET

MOSCOW — Russia says it is suspending its participation in a United Nations-brokered deal to secure the export of Ukrainian grain out though the Black Sea.

According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, Moscow is exiting the grain deal for an "undetermined period."

The move came just hours after Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it had largely repelled a series of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian ships in the Black Sea that it said were safeguarding shipping lanes under the agreement.

Authorities in Kyiv accused Moscow of creating a "false pretext" to block the grain corridor.

In recent weeks, Russia had threatened to exit the deal over complaints the agreement had opened up Ukrainian grain shipments but failed to live up to promises to allow the export of Russian fertilizer and food products.

The U.N. has called on both parties to refrain from imperiling a deal that provided food to millions around the globe. More than 9 million tons of grain and other food products have been exported under the deal, contributing to lower prices of wheat and other commodities, the U.N. says.

Charles Maynes
