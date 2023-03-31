ROME — The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will be discharged from the hospital on Saturday, three days after he was hospitalized for respiratory problems. He was diagnosed with bronchitis.

In a brief statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the 86-year-old pope had a good day Thursday and dined on pizza with the hospital's medical staff, read newspapers and caught up with his work.

The spokesman said the pope is slated to return to the Vatican on Saturday following his latest medical tests.

Due to a chronic knee problem, the pope had already stopped celebrating mass during major Catholic holy days but attended the ceremonies and delivered homilies.

Bruni said Francis will be present Sunday for Palm Sunday ceremonies.

Easter week has an intense liturgical calendar, culminating with a late-night Good Friday procession and a long papal speech delivered on Easter from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

