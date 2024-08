Oregon State is about to begin a season unlike any other in Corvallis. The Beavers find themselves stuck in college football purgatory facing uncertainty about their future. The Washington State Cougars and the Beavers now make up the entirety of what used to be the Pac-12 before it collapsed last summer. The Beavers have the additional challenges of a new head coach in Trent Bray and an exodus to the transfer portal that has left holes in the roster.