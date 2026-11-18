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Michael Dunne: I’m Michael Dunne. We become so accustomed to moviemaking magic that hardly anything we see on the big screen these days can surprise us. It’s truly rare when a film can make us wonder, how did they do that? Well, right now there is a movie out that is making audiences ask that question: How did they do that? Today on the show, you’ll hear from a person who can answer that question for the movie “Wildwood,” the stop-motion animated film set in Portland that is captivating audiences around the world. Matt Emmons was a stop-motion camera operator and creative artist on the hit movie, which is getting a tremendous amount of buzz and acclaim here in Oregon and around the world. Matt will give us a peek behind the curtain at how such a visually stunning movie gets made. Matt Emmons of LAIKA Studios is a motion control operator and special effects development artist for the smash hit movie “Wildwood.” Matt, welcome to the show.

Matt Emmons: Thank you.

Dunne: Yeah. Boy, how did you get into this line of work?

Emmons: It’s something I’ve always been interested in since I was a kid. When I was in college, I started working on some stop-motion short films with some friends, and at that point I started to realize it was a possible career path. I’d been studying music, but my interests shifted a little bit, and I started looking around for what was out there. I saw that LAIKA was hiring for a trainee position as a motion control operator, which involves the animation of the camera. Yeah, it just went from there.

Dunne: OK, well, maybe pull that string a little bit more: works with the animation within the camera. Explain what a motion control operator does, and also what a special effects development artist does. Explain your job to those of us who probably don’t know what it consists of.

Emmons: It’s kind of the analog to the camera operator in a live-action film who controls the camera motion. Since it’s stop-motion animation, everything has to be moved frame by frame. The animator will pose the puppet on a frame-by-frame basis, and when they’re ready to shoot the frame, they’ll press a button that captures the current frame and then advances the camera into the next position. It’s all plotted and planned out ahead of time, so it works in smooth coordination between the motion of the camera and the character performance.

Dunne: OK. And then what is the special effects development artist? Talk about that title, artist, and explain how it fits in with what you’re doing as the motion control operator.

Emmons: Yeah, those are two separate roles. With any special effects shot, there are both technical and creative questions that need to be solved early on. There’s the technical, logistical stuff of how we are actually going to achieve it: What are the techniques and materials we’re going to use? But then there are also the more creative and aesthetic questions, such as what is the effect actually going to look like on screen? Most important is, how are we going to take this special effects shot, which is kind of a one-off anomaly within the movie, and make it feel visually consistent with the rest of the world the movie takes place in? Everything in a stop-motion film is designed and built from scratch, and it all has this overarching stylistic consistency to it, so the special effects need to adhere to that same aesthetic quality.

Dunne: I don’t know if this is a fair question, but does the special effects development artist create problems that the motion control operator needs to solve?

Emmons: Yeah, oftentimes. In a lot of cases, that person is me. So there are the beginning phases of troubleshooting and problem-solving and figuring out how we’re going to execute it, and that’s usually done separately from the main production floor, where all the rest of the shots are being shot. But once it’s ready for showtime, it goes out to one of the stages, and oftentimes the solutions do involve a lot of motion control. We’ll have computer-controlled motors attached to various things. A motor might be inside a prop or set piece, or it might drive an externally controlled filament on a bobbin mounted on the hub of the motor, which can then be programmed and adjusted so that it gets the performance you’re looking for.

Dunne: OK. I guess the right word, especially for a layperson such as myself: How tedious can stop motion be? As someone who works in it, are there times when even you think, this is so meticulous? You talked earlier about a camera operator in a regular movie where you’re filming actors or scenes. I imagine there’s a lot of time where the camera is just recording the action, but this is something entirely different. How meticulous must you be, and must the entire team be, to make it all come together?

Emmons: It’s certainly very meticulous, but I wouldn’t say it ever feels tedious, necessarily, because there’s always so much going on, and you’re always moving on to the next phase of the process. On “Wildwood,” we had more than 100 different stages all shooting simultaneously, so you’re constantly running from one place to the next to get one thing going, and once that’s up and running, you move on to the next thing. There’s always some new challenge to take on, so it never really feels tedious.

Dunne: OK, well, to that point, is stop motion one of the most challenging mediums to work in? We’re all so used to seeing CGI in so many different movies. Maybe compare and contrast those two mediums. Why did LAIKA, and you, choose this particular format, and what do you think it does for an audience?

Emmons: I think the main difference is that stop motion is a straight-ahead medium. Even though it takes a lot of time and happens in these gradual phases, you start at the beginning and work your way through a shot, and when it’s done, it’s done. You can’t go back and finesse and adjust things after the fact. With CG animation, by contrast, you can iterate over and over, play something back, decide you don’t like a little bit of it and tweak and adjust until you get it perfect. Whether the audience is aware of that distinction or not, there’s just this performative aspect to it. It’s almost like a high-wire act, where there’s this sense of peril: Is it actually going to get to the end without something going wrong and having to start over? So I think it just has this inherent energy to it.

Dunne: Matt, there’s a lot of publicity, rightly so, about this movie “Wildwood.” For people who haven’t seen it, talk a little bit about what they’re going to experience, because it is visually stunning, but it’s different from what most movie audiences are perhaps used to seeing. As someone behind the scenes, and this sounds so trite, what was the visual journey you wanted audience members to have?

Emmons: I think there’s just a desire to create an immersive experience where you lose a sense of yourself as a viewer sitting in a theater watching a film, and you just feel like you’re there in the movie, experiencing it. You lose a sense of the reality you live in and just go with the flow of the story.

Dunne: But of course, for many of us in Oregon, we don’t necessarily lose a sense of place, because so much of it is, at least metaphorically, set in Portland. You live in Portland, and LAIKA Studios is in Portland. How important were the city of Portland and the surrounding environments, both for the story itself and for you all working as a team to be able to, in a way, unveil your city to the world?

Emmons: Yeah, it’s really interesting to work on a film that’s set in the places where you live. There’s the thrill of seeing all these super familiar landmarks meticulously rendered in miniature. I’d leave work for the day and maybe stop on my way home for a hike in Forest Park and see an extension of the world I’d been living in all day at work. It really makes you look at your surroundings differently.

Dunne: Take us inside a bit of the movie magic, as briefly or as high-level as you can. From your perspective and that of the team you worked on, take us through how a film like this gets made. When the director, Travis Knight, comes and says, “OK, this is the vision,” how does that work? There’s the old expression: How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time. How does your team work with the creatives who are writing the story and giving the overall direction, and take those written words on the page and create the movie magic? How does it all happen?

Emmons: Well, it all starts with the script. From there, a story team creates really in-depth storyboards for every shot of the movie, and those are timed out with the audio. All of the actors’ dialogue is recorded before any of the animation happens, so you can cut the whole film together using the storyboards and the audio, and you have a frame-for-frame template that the whole movie fits into. From there, production artwork is created to inform the look of all the different aspects of the film. That’s where I come into the process, especially with these effects shots. We’ll get the storyboards and some artwork as reference, and sometimes we might even get a three-dimensional model that somebody made to represent some aspect of the film, but it’s all just static sculpture. We’ll take all that information and synthesize it, and get a brief from the director, the production designer or the animation supervisor that informs the motivation of the shot and gives an idea of how things should come to life. Then we take all that still imagery and bring it into a living thing that can move on to the next step in the movie.

Dunne: OK. When you’re working with live actors, I’ve always heard there’s room for a bit of improvisation. As you’re laying out these meticulous scenes, is there room for a little improvisation? The storyboard and the script say the model is going to move in this direction to this spot, but as you’re doing it, are there times when you realize that if the character moves a little to the left or the right, it makes more sense or works better? For lack of a better phrase, is there a little bit of improvisation with the movement as you’re filming?

Emmons: Yeah, there certainly is. I think the animators always try to impart as much life into each shot as possible. While everything is meticulously planned out, each shot goes through a whole phase of iterations. They’ll work through some extreme poses of the shot and see what works and what doesn’t, then take that information, move on to a more refined version of the performance and analyze that. After all of that has been reviewed and approved, they can go in for the final shot and really try to execute everything as it was planned. But at each one of those stages, things are added and subtracted, and it’s all homing in on what is going to be the best thing to tell the story in that particular moment.

Dunne: OK. When you see the final product, the movie itself and other projects you’ve been associated with, are you your own worst critic? Are there times you’ll see the finished product and say, “Oh, you know what? I wish we would have done X or Y”? Is there a little bit of Monday-morning quarterbacking for yourself personally, with your team or with the studio?

Emmons: I think those kinds of thoughts are maybe unavoidable, but in general, my experience of watching these films when they’re completed and put together is really just a sense of wonder. You spend all this time focusing on the details, but when you see it all together and can just let the story wash over you, it really is just a sense of satisfaction at seeing it all complete.

Dunne: Yeah, I bet. Matt, my last question for you is this: There’s a line in the movie about how you outgrew magic, but magic didn’t outgrow you. Despite all the technical advances, and probably concern about AI and other things that have inundated our world, do you feel confident that a movie like this can still provide magic, and magic to all ages? I think this movie, in many ways, can resonate with a young child all the way to an older person. I just wanted to get your read: Is movie magic still alive and well, in your estimation?

Emmons: I think so. I think stop-motion animation really does feel like a form of magic, in a way: You take this inanimate object and, through the illusion of filmmaking, bring it to life. Audiences really resonate with that, maybe even more so now, because there is so much digital artifice in the world. When people see something that’s really handmade, it has this inherent sense of magic that I think really resonates with people at any age.

Dunne: Well, the movie is certainly resonating in our newsroom. Everybody’s very excited about it, and so many of our staff have seen it and just love it. Matt Emmons of LAIKA Studios was a motion control operator and special effects development artist for the movie “Wildwood.” Matt, thank you so much for spending time with us.

Emmons: Yeah, thank you.

Dunne: Before we go, we’re going to bring in our own Zac Ziegler to talk about the state’s latest unemployment rate, for October. KLCC reporter Zac Ziegler, always great to see you. Thanks so much for coming into the studio.

Zac Ziegler: Yeah, sure thing.

Dunne: You’ve got the latest numbers on the state’s unemployment rate for October. What do you see?

Ziegler: Yeah, so it’s interesting, because we have seen this nice, slow, steady decline in the unemployment rate since about July. It was above 5%. We’re now down to 4.9%. It’s a nice trend. It’s threatening to get us out of this malaise we’ve been in basically the entire time I have been here reporting on...

Dunne: Yeah, a couple of years now.

Ziegler: Pushing two years, and for 21 months, it’s just been hovering between 4.9% and 5.3%.

Dunne: When you dive into the numbers, what are some industries that seem to be rebounding? Are there some industries that are still lagging behind?

Ziegler: So, the big one that has been pushing the state’s economy for a while now is health care. It continues that trend, although in this report it wasn’t the big boy. We did see some professional and business services growth, which was nice. But a big thing I see here is a drop in construction, which was actually a positive sign in the previous report, when it increased. So we see a canceling out there. You also see gains in leisure and hospitality, and a drop in retail, although that might get counteracted as we get closer to the holiday season.

Dunne: Well, I was going to ask you about that, because retailers make so much of their year during the holiday season. Is there any guidance about what December might look like?

Ziegler: So, there are always what are called seasonal adjustments. When they put out these numbers, they account for the fact that businesses like to hire in December for help with the holiday rush. Lately, though, that has been less about retail and more about the category called trade, transportation and utilities. It’s that transportation part. That’s your delivery drivers, the extra folks UPS hires or the Amazon drivers who are dropping off packages. They fall into that category more, so that’s where you start to see those holiday trends now.

Dunne: OK, so maybe not something we shout from the rafters, but overall it’s pretty good news.

Ziegler: Yeah. There’s this obvious downward move in unemployment, paired with the fact that we’re seeing people re-entering the labor force, so our number of available workers is going up. For that to happen, we have to have job growth, and that’s also something being seen. So this isn’t the sort of false positive you sometimes see, where a drop in unemployment, or an increase, will taper off at some point because people just think, “I’m not even going to look for a job now.” They’re considered out of the labor force at that point, and you’re not seeing something like that here. From what I was told by Gail Krumenauer, who puts together these reports, this is genuinely good news for Oregon’s economy. We’re seeing good job growth, which is something that has been kind of rough lately.

Dunne: He is Zac Ziegler, our reporter here at KLCC and our No. 1 numbers nerd. Zac, always appreciate you coming in. Thanks so much.

Ziegler: Yeah, sure thing.

Dunne: That’s the show for today. All episodes of “Oregon on the Record” are available as a podcast at klcc.org. Tomorrow on the show, you’ll get a chance to meet the CEO of The Onion, America’s finest news source and perhaps the greatest satirical newspaper in history. Ben Collins was not only able to purchase the iconic paper, but he and his team were also able to snatch the program Infowars from the infamous Alex Jones. You’ll hear his story tomorrow. I’m Michael Dunne, host of “Oregon on the Record.” Thanks for listening.