Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Ceniga declares bid for West Lane County Commissioner's seat

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published January 12, 2022 at 11:11 PM PST
RyanCeniga02.png
RyanCeniga.com
/
RyanCeniga.com
Ryan Ceniga, of Junction City.

A Junction City utility contractor, school board member, and coach has announced his bid for West Lane County Commissioner.

Ryan Ceniga told KLCC that he wants to represent rural interests if elected. He says one big concern is response times for law enforcement in areas outside Eugene and Springfield.

“Say you need a sheriff’s help, something’s happening. It’s not uncommon for them to be 45 minutes away," he said. "That’s a long time for a call. It takes people and patrol cars, equipment, to get coverage out there. That’s something we need to prioritize.”

On mask mandates, Ceniga said it should be left to businesses and individuals to decide. He adds hopefully COVID won’t be an issue much longer.

“I’m a believer in freedom. People have the decision to make their decisions for their health, whether they feel is right.”

Ceniga was encouraged to run by departing West Lane County Commissioner, Jay Bozievich. In an email to KLCC, Boziewich described Ceniga as "a real participating member of his community and focused on serving people."

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
