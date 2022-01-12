Ceniga declares bid for West Lane County Commissioner's seat

A Junction City utility contractor, school board member, and coach has announced his bid for West Lane County Commissioner.

Ryan Ceniga told KLCC that he wants to represent rural interests if elected. He says one big concern is response times for law enforcement in areas outside Eugene and Springfield.

“Say you need a sheriff’s help, something’s happening. It’s not uncommon for them to be 45 minutes away," he said. "That’s a long time for a call. It takes people and patrol cars, equipment, to get coverage out there. That’s something we need to prioritize.”

On mask mandates, Ceniga said it should be left to businesses and individuals to decide. He adds hopefully COVID won’t be an issue much longer.

“I’m a believer in freedom. People have the decision to make their decisions for their health, whether they feel is right.”

Ceniga was encouraged to run by departing West Lane County Commissioner, Jay Bozievich. In an email to KLCC, Boziewich described Ceniga as "a real participating member of his community and focused on serving people."

