DeFazio endorses Val Hoyle in 4th District race

Oregon Democratic Representative Peter DeFazio Thursday endorsed Val Hoyle in the race to fill the 4th District Congressional Seat.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC

DeFazio is retiring from the position he’s held for decades. On social media, he said the 4th District is not a slam dunk for Democrats. He pointed to Hoyle’s record of winning elections to the Oregon House and House Majority Leader.

“We also need someone with legislative experience who can hit the ground running in DC in a very, very difficult environment,” he said. “And also someone who can reach out. Reach out to labor and other disenfranchised Democrats who feel that we haven’t been pursuing an agenda that helps them.”

Hoyle, who lives in Springfield, is state Labor Commissioner. She said on Twitter that it’s an honor to have DeFazio’s endorsement.

“We’re both fighters who put working people first,” she said. “I’ll work as hard as I can to continue his legacy of leadership here at home and in Washington D.C.”

Another Democrat just announced he’s running for the 4th District seat, Corvallis School Board Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuh.

Four others have filed in the Democratic Primary: Andrew Kalloch of Eugene, Steve Waible of Grants Pass, John Selker of Corvallis, and G Tommy Smith of Eugene.

Alek Skarlatos of Roseburg is running in the Republican Primary. Though he has not yet filed with the Secretary of State’s office. Neither has Val Hoyle or Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, as of Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Val Hoyle's city of residence.

