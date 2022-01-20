© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Prozanski will seek another term in Oregon Senate

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published January 20, 2022 at 11:39 AM PST
Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, on the Senate floor, May 18, 2021.
Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene.

Long-time Eugene state senator Floyd Prozanski will seek another term in the office. The Democrat is one of the longest tenured members of the legislature, having served in the Oregon Senate since 2003, and before that the Oregon House. He serves as the chair of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee.

Because of redistricting, Prozanski will have to make his case for re-election to a new set of voters. The new Senate District 4 includes portions of Eugene, Springfield, and south-central Lane County.

As of Thursday, Prozanski was the only candidate from any party to have filed to run for Senate District 4, but the filing deadline for the May primary is not until March 8.

Tags

Politics & Government Floyd Prozanski2022 May Primary
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content