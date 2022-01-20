Prozanski will seek another term in Oregon Senate

Long-time Eugene state senator Floyd Prozanski will seek another term in the office. The Democrat is one of the longest tenured members of the legislature, having served in the Oregon Senate since 2003, and before that the Oregon House. He serves as the chair of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee.

Because of redistricting, Prozanski will have to make his case for re-election to a new set of voters. The new Senate District 4 includes portions of Eugene, Springfield, and south-central Lane County.

As of Thursday, Prozanski was the only candidate from any party to have filed to run for Senate District 4, but the filing deadline for the May primary is not until March 8.