Canning declares 2022 bid for Congress

Eugenean Doyle Canning is seeking the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Peter DeFazio.

In an exclusive announcement shared with KLCC, Canning said she wants to get progressive politics back on the agenda, which has been stalled by moderates in her party.

“This Congress has shown us that just electing Democrats doesn’t achieve the change we need for the climate, for creating good union jobs, or delivering the child tax credit, universal child care, and the other priorities of President Biden," said Canning.

"We’ve been through this crisis of the pandemic and the fallout of the Trump Administration. And we’re building back better.”

Canning is a mother of two and University of Oregon alum who studied environmental law. She faces a number of other potential rivals for the Congressional office, including Oregon Commissioner of Labor and Industries Val Hoyle – who’s been endorsed by DeFazio - and Republican Alek Skarlatos.

Canning unsuccessfully challenged DeFazio in the 4th District Democratic primary in 2020. She said 2022 is a "new day" for the district, following its redrawn boundaries during the latest redistricting process. She added she's 100% confident a Democrat will be sent to Congress.

The primary elections are May 17, with the general election held on November 8.

