Wyden says he’ll use his finance committee leadership to push for tougher sanctions against Russia

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden supports President Biden’s announcement of new sanctions against Russia after its attack on Ukraine.

Wyden said he’ll use his leadership of the Finance Committee to put pressure on Putin with increasing sanctions.

“What I’m for is upping the ante with respect to economic sanctions,” Wyden said. “The Senate Finance Committee, that I chair, plays an important role in that. We have jurisdiction over tariffs and trade and as far as I’m concerned, we ought to keep raising these sanctions until Vladimir Putin is pushing any remaining rubles he’s got in a wheelbarrow.”

Wyden said Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine pulls from the darkest chapters of the dictators’ playbook.

“The Wyden family knows a little bit about people like Vladimir Putin and autocrats,” he said. “And people who are willing to do whatever they think advance their own power and their own world view. And we have to stand up to them.”

Wyden has told KLCC his parents fled the Nazis in the 1930s and his father fought in World War II.

Wyden was in Eugene Thursday for his 1000th Town Hall. He heard from a number of constituents expressing concern over voting rights, health care, housing affordability, and other economic issues.

The backdrop today, you could feel it in the discussion, was about threats to the United States. Putin in terms of international questions, and making sure that we protect the right to vote here in our country,” Wyden said. “And I tried to outline what I’ve been doing to ensure both.”

