© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Pledge Line - 800-922-3682
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Oregon Representative Peter DeFazio tests positive for COVID

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 7, 2022 at 7:06 PM PDT
defazio_in_studio2.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Peter DeFazio in the KLCC studios before the pandemic.

Oregon 4th District Representative Peter DeFazio tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. The Springfield Democrat said he is fully vaccinated and is only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and fatigue. Defazio said he will follow CDC guidelines and quarantine. He encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. The news comes on the same day Speaker of the House Nanci Pelosi announced she’s tested positive for COVID.

Tags

Politics & Government Peter DeFazio
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
See stories by Rachael McDonald