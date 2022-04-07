Oregon Representative Peter DeFazio tests positive for COVID

Oregon 4th District Representative Peter DeFazio tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. The Springfield Democrat said he is fully vaccinated and is only experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and fatigue. Defazio said he will follow CDC guidelines and quarantine. He encouraged everyone to get vaccinated. The news comes on the same day Speaker of the House Nanci Pelosi announced she’s tested positive for COVID.

