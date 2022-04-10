© 2022 KLCC

Politics & Government

Merkley joins other U.S. Senators in backing further sanctions against Russia as invasion of Ukraine continues

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 10, 2022 at 11:20 PM PDT
Biden_WH_FLickr.jpg
Adam Schultz/White House
/
White House
President Joe Biden participates in a secure call with transatlantic leaders regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Monday, February 28, 2022.

As Russian’s invasion of Ukraine nears its seventh week, the U.S. and allies are weighing further sanctions against Vladimir Putin. Oregon lawmakers back the move.

Congress has just passed legislation banning Russian oil imports. As more accounts of atrocities against Ukrainian civilians are reported, the U.S. is working with NATO and other allies to punish President Putin more.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley says sanctions are having an enormous impact.

“…on the president, the high political leaders, the wealthy members of the elite class in Russia,” said Merkley.

“And you have amazing things happening in which Europe is seriously debating how they can eliminate a significant percentage of their natural gas imports from Russia in a very short period of time. You have the sanctions that came out in the context of Putin as a war criminal, saying ‘no new investments in Russia.’”

All 100 Senators voted for the latest sanctions, demonstrating a bipartisanship rarely seen in Washington anymore.

Politics & Government
Brian Bull
