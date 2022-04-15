May 17 Primary will be first statewide election with Oregon’s new postmark law

As the May primary nears, the Oregon Elections Division is putting the word out about a new law passed by the legislature in 2021. The new postmark law allows ballots mailed on or before Election Day to be counted.

Deborah Scroggin is Director of Elections with the Secretary of State’s office. She said the law is meant to increase voter access and make it easier to cast your ballot by mail.

“Mailing in a valid ballot by Election Day with that post-mark means your vote counts,” she said. “So, valid ballots include those that are cast on Election Day and prior to Election Day by mail with that postmark.”

The May 17th primary is the first statewide election with Oregon’s new postmark law. People can still hand deliver their ballots to official drop sites up to and on Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote or update your registration for Oregon’s primary election is April 26th.

