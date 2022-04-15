© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

May 17 Primary will be first statewide election with Oregon’s new postmark law

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 15, 2022 at 4:37 PM PDT
OregonCapitol_SecofState.jpg
Gary Halvorson
/
Oregon State Archives
The State Capitol in Salem houses the central offices of the Secretary of State. Most division offices are in the Public Service Building.

As the May primary nears, the Oregon Elections Division is putting the word out about a new law passed by the legislature in 2021. The new postmark law allows ballots mailed on or before Election Day to be counted.

Deborah Scroggin is Director of Elections with the Secretary of State’s office. She said the law is meant to increase voter access and make it easier to cast your ballot by mail.

“Mailing in a valid ballot by Election Day with that post-mark means your vote counts,” she said. “So, valid ballots include those that are cast on Election Day and prior to Election Day by mail with that postmark.”

The May 17th primary is the first statewide election with Oregon’s new postmark law. People can still hand deliver their ballots to official drop sites up to and on Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote or update your registration for Oregon’s primary election is April 26th.

Copyright 2022 KLCC

Politics & Government
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She’s been with the station for more than 10 years. Previously, she established the Richland, Washington bureau for the Northwest News Network. She also worked as News Director at KAZU in Monterey, California. Rachael has won numerous awards for her reporting.
See stories by Rachael McDonald