Registration deadline for Oregon’s May 17 primary election is Tuesday

Tuesday (April 26) is the deadline to register to vote in the May 17 primary. It’s also the final day to update registration or change party affiliation.

With an open Governor’s race, a new congressional district and an open race in the 4th district, voters will have a lot to consider in the primary.

Since Oregon has a closed primary system, Lane County Clerk Cheryl Betschart said voters may want to update or check on their party affiliation.

“Well, we do find that there’s often just a little bit of interest in doing that before a primary election so that they can vote on those candidates,” she said. “But, certainly, everybody will be able to vote in the fall in the general election on all candidates. That is not specific to party affiliation.”

Oregonians can check their voter registration at oregonvotes.gov/myvote

Ballots will go out on Thursday, April 28th, so people will start receiving them soon after that.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.