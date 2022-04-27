Lebanon voters to decide on school facilities bond

Voters in the Lebanon School District will decide next month whether to approve a $20 million-dollar facilities bond .

The district says the 20-year bond would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by around $46 per year. It says approval of the measure would trigger an additional $4 million in state matching funds.

Money would go towards repairs at each of Lebanon’s eight schools. In a video posted on the district’s website , Superintendent Bo Yates described some of the projects the bond would fund.

“Our high school needs a new roof and heating system," he said. "The existing boilers are original, dating back from the 1950’s, and they are beginning to fail.”

Money would also go to renovate the Lebanon Community Pool , which is owned by the district. If the bond fails, the district says the pool would likely close permanently.

The bond will be decided in the May 17, 2022 election. Ballots will go to all registered voters in the district, regardless of party affiliation.

