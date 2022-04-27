© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Lebanon voters to decide on school facilities bond

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 27, 2022 at 11:43 AM PDT
Lebanon pool
Lebanon School District
The Lebanon School District says the Lebanon Community Pool would likely "close permanently" if the bond fails.

Voters in the Lebanon School District will decide next month whether to approve a $20 million-dollar facilities bond.

The district says the 20-year bond would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by around $46 per year. It says approval of the measure would trigger an additional $4 million in state matching funds.

Money would go towards repairs at each of Lebanon’s eight schools. In a video posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Bo Yates described some of the projects the bond would fund.

“Our high school needs a new roof and heating system," he said. "The existing boilers are original, dating back from the 1950’s, and they are beginning to fail.”

Money would also go to renovate the Lebanon Community Pool, which is owned by the district. If the bond fails, the district says the pool would likely close permanently.

The bond will be decided in the May 17, 2022 election. Ballots will go to all registered voters in the district, regardless of party affiliation.

Tags

Politics & Government 2022 May PrimaryLebanon
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content