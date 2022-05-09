© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Bend’s mayor will step down May 18

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published May 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM PDT
The mayor of Bend is resigning. Sally Russell says her last day in office will be May 18, when she'll oversee the City Council meeting as her final act in office.

"My job as mayor has affected me and my family in numerous ways, as we have - just like you - navigated such huge social, environmental and economic pressures, and the effects of a pandemic," she wrote in a press release. "Fires, smoke, heat domes, homelessness—so many historic changes in such a short time. I am simply exhausted."

Russell had already announced last month that she would not seek reelection. Her announcement means Bend City Council members will choose a sitting member of the council to serve the remainder of Russell’s term.

That will, in turn, create a vacancy on the Bend City Council that will be filled through a public appointment process.

Russell has served on Bend's City Council since 2012, first as a council member and later as mayor, according to the city's website. She did not rule out a future return to public office.

My goal has always been to make solid decisions for our community as a whole, and to look for ways to knit our community together," she said. "After a break, I will continue to look for meaningful ways to continue to contribute to the well being of our community."

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
