© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Eugene considers making LCC’s Mary Spilde Center its permanent City Hall

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 26, 2022 at 2:20 PM PDT
MarySpildeCenter.jpg
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
LCC's Mary Spilde Center is at 10th and Olive in Eugene. It's across from the downtown Eugene Public Library and kitty-corner from Lane Transit District's Eugene station.

The City of Eugene has been using Lane Community College’s Mary Spilde Center downtown for council meetings and office space for the last couple of years. Now, it’s considering whether to make that arrangement permanent.

Eugene has been without a City Hall since 2015. LCC has leased space in its downtown campus to the city and 4j schools as it copes with reduced enrollment and financial challenges. At their Wednesday Work Session, councilors, including Jennifer Yeh, expressed interest in the idea of making the building a permanent City Hall.

cityhall_worksession052522.jpg
City of Eugene YouTube page
At the Eugene City Council work session Wednesday, 5/25, City Manager Sarah Madery showed a slide of what spaces the city owns and leases in downtown Eugene.

“I do like the idea of the location. I mean you can’t beat having it right next to the library," she said. I mean, there’s some real advantages, I think, to being here. And the fact that we’re already here and it seems to be working.”

Eugene planned to build a new city hall on what’s called the butterfly lot across from the county courthouse. But with increasing construction costs, leasing an existing building is appealing. For now, the city will continue to analyze its options.

Lane Community College holds the license for KLCC

Copyright 2022 KLCC

Tags

Politics & Government Eugene City HallEugene City CouncilCity of EugeneMary Spilde CenterLane Community College
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She started out in public radio as a news volunteer with KLCC in 2000. She then worked for the Northwest News Network as a correspondent in Richland, Washington. And, she served as a host and News Director at KAZU in Monterey. At KLCC, Rachael has been the Morning Edition host and a general assignment reporter covering politics, the environment, education, and the arts.
See stories by Rachael McDonald