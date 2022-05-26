Eugene considers making LCC’s Mary Spilde Center its permanent City Hall

The City of Eugene has been using Lane Community College’s Mary Spilde Center downtown for council meetings and office space for the last couple of years. Now, it’s considering whether to make that arrangement permanent.

Eugene has been without a City Hall since 2015. LCC has leased space in its downtown campus to the city and 4j schools as it copes with reduced enrollment and financial challenges. At their Wednesday Work Session, councilors, including Jennifer Yeh, expressed interest in the idea of making the building a permanent City Hall.

City of Eugene YouTube page At the Eugene City Council work session Wednesday, 5/25, City Manager Sarah Madery showed a slide of what spaces the city owns and leases in downtown Eugene.

“I do like the idea of the location. I mean you can’t beat having it right next to the library," she said. I mean, there’s some real advantages, I think, to being here. And the fact that we’re already here and it seems to be working.”

Eugene planned to build a new city hall on what’s called the butterfly lot across from the county courthouse. But with increasing construction costs, leasing an existing building is appealing. For now, the city will continue to analyze its options.

