Corvallis' Ward 9 needs a candidate

With just two weeks left until the deadline to file for candidacy, there are no candidates currently for the City of Corvallis’ Ward 9 City Council seat.

A city press release says there’s still time for prospective candidates to grab a nomination petition packet and gather signatures to qualify for the November 8th general election.

City of Corvallis website Map of Ward 9 in Corvallis.

Ward 9 contains residential and commercial areas in the northeast corner of Corvallis. The city reminds people that next year, all elected officials will be eligible for monthly stipends, which includes $360 for councilors.

If no candidate runs for Ward 9, the seat will be determined by a write-in option on the November ballot.

Current Ward 9 councilor Andrew Struthers is vacating his seat to run for Corvallis Mayor next year.

