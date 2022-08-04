© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Politics & Government

Corvallis' Ward 9 needs a candidate

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published August 4, 2022 at 3:10 PM PDT
With just two weeks left until the deadline to file for candidacy, there are no candidates currently for the City of Corvallis’ Ward 9 City Council seat.

A city press release says there’s still time for prospective candidates to grab a nomination petition packet and gather signatures to qualify for the November 8th general election.

Ward 9 contains residential and commercial areas in the northeast corner of Corvallis. The city reminds people that next year, all elected officials will be eligible for monthly stipends, which includes $360 for councilors.

If no candidate runs for Ward 9, the seat will be determined by a write-in option on the November ballot.

Current Ward 9 councilor Andrew Struthers is vacating his seat to run for Corvallis Mayor next year.

Brian Bull
