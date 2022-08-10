© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Councilor Syrett says she has no plans to resign in face of recall effort

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published August 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM PDT
ClaireSyrett_ECCsite.jpg
City of Eugene official website.
Claire Syrett, Ward 7 councilor.

A Eugene city councilor says she has no plans to step down, after a petition drive to recall her drew enough signatures.

The Register-Guard reports that deadlines set by state law likely puts the recall election in early September. Claire Syrett represents Ward 7 which includes the Santa Clara, River Road, Trainsong, and Whiteaker neighborhood associations.

Syrett says the election could cost tens of thousands of dollars, and added she doesn’t believe there’s been a dereliction of duty on her part.

Petitioners cite frustration over the MovingAhead transportation project, which could mean bus-only lanes for Em-X routes on river road. They say this could cause traffic jams and the removal of over a hundred trees.

Syrett joined six councilors in voting in favor of narrowing down options for the five corridors. Her critics also say they have issues with her handling of crime, homelessness, and gentrification.

Brian Bull
